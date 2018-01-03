January 3, 2018

Whitehall firehouse eyed for historic designation

B y Matthew Saari

The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company’s firehouse on Main Street is among 23 properties recommended for inclusion on the State and National Registers of Historic Places, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced.
“It’s a pretty historic building I think,” said fire company president Brian Brooks. “I just wanted to see it join the ranks.”
The governor’s nomination is the first step in the process. The nominations must be approved by the state historic preservation office before being added to the New York State Register of Historic Places.
These historic properties are then nominated to the national register for review and possible approval.
“Just about every one they recommend ends up on the federal register,” Brooks said.
Simply achieving a nomination is an ordeal; involving the completion of a nearly 40-page document detailing the property’s historic merits. All told, Brooks said he dedicated more than a year to completing the paperwork and communicating with the state to accomplish this feat.
“It’s been on my mind for years,” he said.
The firehouse was built in 1913. Brooks said the remarkable history of the building is intrinsically tied to its past and present purpose.
“It was such an early design for motorized apparatus,” he said. For the casual reader, motorized apparatus is the official term for what civilians know as fire trucks.

