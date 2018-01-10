Bascue qualifies for winter olympics

B y Matthew Saari

Whitehall’s Codie Bascue, just 23 years old, has clinched a spot on the U.S. four-man Olympic bobsled team.

The news broke Sunday when Team USA posted an article on its website stating that Bascue, 23, had more-or-less guaranteed a ride to PyeongChang, South Korea, by being ranked as the number one four-man bobsled driver even with one World Cup race still pending.

“The 23-year-old is ranked sixth in the four-man world rankings and all but ensured himself a spot on the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team by being the highest ranked American four-man sled,” the article stated.

Bascue’s nomination to the team will become official on Monday, Jan. 15, when the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton selection committee names the entire 2018 U.S. Olympic Bobsled Team.

