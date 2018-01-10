January 10, 2018

Newly-elected supervisors swing vote on county roles

B y Matthew Saari
Two key positions on the Washington County Board of Supervisors were decided last Tuesday by the votes of newly elected supervisors.
During the annual reorganizational meeting, Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks and Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell were ousted from their positions of vice chairman of the board and budget officer, respectively.
Hicks lost out to Putnam Supervisor John LaPointe while Campbell was turned out in favor of Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw.
“It wasn’t a big surprise, we all knew it was going to be close,” Hicks said of the vice chairman vote. “John LaPointe was the vice chairman prior to me being vice chairman.”
Hicks said in both cases the deciding vote came down to new supervisors.
“That’s just the way it shook out,” he said.
Newly-elected Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell voted for both LaPointe and Shaw, saying he felt it was time for some change at the county level.

