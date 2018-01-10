January 10, 2018

Time to move veterans clock?

B y Krystle S. Morey

Hung on Main Street, it has been a topic of discussion and an aesthetic staple in Granville for decades.
However, the future of the World War II memorial clock, which stands in memory of those who served in World War II, is uncertain – as the property it sits on is for sale and the forthcoming owner is unknown.
“The time may have come where the board needs to consider the future fate of our veterans clock,” John Freed of Granville, an electronics engineer, told the Village Board at its meeting on Monday.
Freed urged the board to consider relocating the clock to the Granville Area Chamber of Commerce lot, located adjacent to the clock’s current post at the corner of Main and North streets.
The village owns the clock but only leases the corner where it stands. It pays TD Bank $1 each year to house and power the clock.
“That has worked out very well for us for the past seven years, but now we are faced with … the winds of change as the TD Bank property is up for sale,” Freed said.
TD Bank consolidated its operations last summer, closing its Main Street branch and moving solely to its Quaker Street location. The 6 Main St. property is now for sale.
“There’s no saying at this point who the new owners will be or how long before it’s sold. The new owners could be great landlords or they may choose to not even give us the lease – or worse, they may choose to not do it for the $1 per year,” Freed said.
“There is no certainty at this point,” Freed said. “Once that property sells, it’s going to be a whole new ballgame.”

