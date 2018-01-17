Armstrong to run for village trustee

By Matthew Saari

“Everything is on the table; nothing is off the table when looking to cut costs.”

That’s former Whitehall Town Supervisor George Armstrong’s outlook and he’s aiming to apply it to the village of Whitehall.

Armstrong called the Times last week to announce he intends to seek a village trustee seat occupied by Mike LaChapelle, which will be up for grabs in the March election.

“I just thought with my past experience in both business and as town supervisor I could be a help with the issues facing village residents,” Armstrong said. “It’s really no reflection on the current board.

Armstrong was supervisor for six years, only recently stepping down in favor of John Rozell. In addition Armstrong sat on the town board for four years as well as the Board of Education for 11 years, two of which as board president.

The largest motivating factor driving Armstrong back into politics is his concerns over the comparatively high tax rate facing village residents.

“It appears there can be some tightening,” he said.

