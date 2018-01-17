Codie made the team!

B y Matthew Saari

It’s official – Whitehall’s Codie Bascue will be competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Team USA broke the news on Monday at 8:22 a.m., releasing the names of the US four-man and two-man bobsled teams.

Bascue will compete in both the four-man and two-man bobsled categories at the PyeongChang games, which will begin on Friday, Feb. 9 and run till Sunday, Feb. 25.

This will be the Bascue’s first trip to the Olympics.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

