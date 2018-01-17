Flat Iron: Village misses grant deadline

B y Matthew Saari

A Restore New York grant that could’ve potentially funded the demolition of the blighted Flat Iron building is not to be.

Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith told the Times that the village missed the application deadline.

Smith had scheduled a special meeting for Friday, Dec. 8 to get approval for the grant application which had to be submitted to the state no later than Friday, Dec. 15. Following unanimous approval of the trustees, Smith went about writing the grant and collecting the requisite data.

On Dec. 15, Smith drove to Albany to hand-deliver the packet of information to the state, only to receive dire news.

“They wouldn’t accept a hard copy without an online submission,” Smith said.

With midnight and the deadline fast approaching, Smith labored throughout the night trying to beat the deadline but when the clock struck 12 a.m. it became apparent this grant was beyond the village’s reach.

“I only got a fraction of the way through,” Smith said.

