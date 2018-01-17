January 17, 2018

Four years later, search continues for missing man

B y Krystle S. Morey

A steady flow of new leads and cooperation from witnesses have kept a 4-year-old missing person case alive.
Jonathan Schaff disappeared after leaving a bar on Main Street in Granville on Jan. 18, 2014, but police say they are not giving up efforts to determine what happened to him.

Jonathan Schaff

“This case is far from cold,” said Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Todd Wilkins.
Schaff, 23 at the time, was last seen walking from the former Riverside Pub toward the New York-Vermont border during the early-morning hours. That’s when, police said, a 33-year old woman and 26-year-old man offered to give him a ride. Investigators believe Schaff declined and continued walking.
Prior to his disappearance, police said, he was involved in a physical altercation with another man at the pub. Witnesses said Schaff’s glasses had been broken in the fight, but he didn’t suffer any serious injuries.
Three days later, Schaff’s cell phone was found in an abandoned vehicle at Loomis Trucking near the state line, but no additional evidence was found.
“Even though this case is coming up on four years old, it still seems to be pretty fresh in people’s minds,” Wilkins said, noting that his team continues to get tips regarding Schaff’s whereabouts.
Wilkins said he and his team “continue to kick the bushes and pound the pavement to make sure this case doesn’t go any colder than what it is.”

