North Country Freepress – 01/19/18

January 17, 2018

Flat Iron: Village misses grant deadline

Flat Iron

By Matthew Saari A Restore New York grant that could’ve potentially funded the demolition of the blighted Flat Iron building […]

January 17, 2018

Codie made the team!

bascue

By Matthew Saari It’s official – Whitehall’s Codie Bascue will be competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. […]

January 17, 2018

Four years later, search continues for missing man

Jonathan Schaff

By Krystle S. Morey A steady flow of new leads and cooperation from witnesses have kept a 4-year-old missing person […]

January 17, 2018

Armstrong to run for village trustee

George Armstrong

By Matthew Saari “Everything is on the table; nothing is off the table when looking to cut costs.” That’s former […]

January 17, 2018

Freezing, flood wreak havoc

whitehallflood4

By Matthew Saari and Krystle Morey Only in the Northeast can communities have 50-degree weather and torrential rains one day, […]

