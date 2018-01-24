Former subdivision roads upgraded after 15 years

B y Krystle S. Morey

They’re officially streets now.

Granville has formally accepted River Valley Drive and Slate Valley Drive to its highway inventory.

“The Village of Granville has received the title to a 20-plus-acre parcel located off North Street, known to contain the roadways of River Valley Drive and Slate Valley Drive,” said Mayor Brian LaRose.

River Valley Drive runs west from North Street for about 650 feet before turning north for about 325 feet. It then intersects with Slate Valley Drive, which continues west for about 225 feet.

The longtime poorly maintained private roadways were part of the former Mettowee Fields subdivision, which was broken up and sold at a Washington County tax auction last spring. The county, at the request of village officials, separated the portion of the parcel containing the roads and did not sell that property. The parcel was deeded to the village in August.

Village officials voted to adopt the streets via a roll-call vote at its Jan. 8 meeting. The measure was accepted, 4-0-1. Trustee Paul Labas abstained because he owns property in the former subdivision.

