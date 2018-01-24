January 24, 2018

Sand, salt free to town residents

B y Matthew Saari and Krystle Morey

As temperatures hover around freezing, the threat of slick, icy surfaces are an ever-looming threat to Whitehall residents.

Fortunately, town residents are able to pick up loads of sand at the Whitehall town highway shed on Route 4 to help provide some much-needed traction on those icy surfaces.

The sand is available to all Whitehall residents as well as businesses which are locally based.

“Whitehall taxpayers, put it that way,” said town highway superintendent Louie Pratt. “They shovel it at their own risk.”

Restrictions do exist however. Plowing companies and other property maintenance companies are not allowed to partake in the town sand.

As such, Pratt has to keep a wary eye on his department’s resources.

“I have to police it some,” he said.

In Granville…

Granville residents can obtain a sand and salt mixture for free from the Washington County barn on County Route 23 in Middle Granville to help combat slippery driveways and sidewalks.

The mix is available to all Granville residents and businesses that operate in the Town of Granville.

“They have to shovel it on by hand,” said town highway superintendent Eric Towne.

There are restrictions, though. Plowing and other driveway maintenance companies are not authorized to obtain salt and sand.

“Taxpayers have already payed for the material once, so with these guys that are going around charging them to sand their driveways … now they’re paying for the same material again,” Towne said.

Towne and county employees at the site keep an eye on the barn to be sure only residents and eligible business owners are using the sand, and to make sure the pile is properly replenished. Both the town and county take onus to refill the barn.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
January 24, 2018

Woman, 80, to be charged in hit-and-run

hit run

By Krystle S. Morey An 80-year-old Granville woman will be charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured […]

January 24, 2018

Whitehall school to set building use fee schedule

School1

By Matthew Saari In a break from years of tradition, the Whitehall Board of Education will be setting a fee […]

January 24, 2018

Former subdivision roads upgraded after 15 years

Washington County transferred ownership of the parcel containing River Valley Drive to the village last week.

By Krystle S. Morey They’re officially streets now. Granville has formally accepted River Valley Drive and Slate Valley Drive to […]

January 24, 2018

Whitehall streets to ‘transform’

whitehall

By Matthew Saari Whitehall’s streets will be transforming this spring to make them easier “for people to be physically active.” […]

January 19, 2018

North Country Freepress – 01/19/18

FreePress_1_19_18.pdf-web.pdf
January 19, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 01/19/18

Lakes_1_19_18.pdf-web.pdf
January 19, 2018

Weekender – 01/19/18

Weekender 1_19_18.pdf-web.pdf
January 19, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 01/19/18

Northshire_1_19_18.pdf-web.pdf
January 18, 2018

518 Wheels – 01/15/18

518 Wheels 1-15-18.pdf-web.pdf
January 17, 2018

Flat Iron: Village misses grant deadline

Flat Iron

By Matthew Saari A Restore New York grant that could’ve potentially funded the demolition of the blighted Flat Iron building […]

January 17, 2018

Codie made the team!

bascue

By Matthew Saari It’s official – Whitehall’s Codie Bascue will be competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. […]

January 17, 2018

Four years later, search continues for missing man

Jonathan Schaff

By Krystle S. Morey A steady flow of new leads and cooperation from witnesses have kept a 4-year-old missing person […]