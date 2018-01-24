Sand, salt free to town residents

B y Matthew Saari and Krystle Morey

As temperatures hover around freezing, the threat of slick, icy surfaces are an ever-looming threat to Whitehall residents.

Fortunately, town residents are able to pick up loads of sand at the Whitehall town highway shed on Route 4 to help provide some much-needed traction on those icy surfaces.

The sand is available to all Whitehall residents as well as businesses which are locally based.

“Whitehall taxpayers, put it that way,” said town highway superintendent Louie Pratt. “They shovel it at their own risk.”

Restrictions do exist however. Plowing companies and other property maintenance companies are not allowed to partake in the town sand.

As such, Pratt has to keep a wary eye on his department’s resources.

“I have to police it some,” he said.

In Granville…

Granville residents can obtain a sand and salt mixture for free from the Washington County barn on County Route 23 in Middle Granville to help combat slippery driveways and sidewalks.

The mix is available to all Granville residents and businesses that operate in the Town of Granville.

“They have to shovel it on by hand,” said town highway superintendent Eric Towne.

There are restrictions, though. Plowing and other driveway maintenance companies are not authorized to obtain salt and sand.

“Taxpayers have already payed for the material once, so with these guys that are going around charging them to sand their driveways … now they’re paying for the same material again,” Towne said.

Towne and county employees at the site keep an eye on the barn to be sure only residents and eligible business owners are using the sand, and to make sure the pile is properly replenished. Both the town and county take onus to refill the barn.

