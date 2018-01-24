Whitehall school to set building use fee schedule

B y Matthew Saari

In a break from years of tradition, the Whitehall Board of Education will be setting a fee schedule for organizations seeking to use Whitehall Central School facilities.

Superintendent Patrick Dee brought the matter before the board Monday evening, asking members to establish a policy, where before there was none.

“Another item I wanted to bring up is…the district’s absence of a policy on building use and building use fees,” Dee said. “That’s something we’re lacking and I believe it’s something we should be looking at.”

Dee said he was driven to action following a conversation with Gretta Hochsprung, owner of Step ‘N’ Time dance studio, who hosts her annual dance recital at the high school.

Board member Jason Hoagland asked Dee to clarify the difference between his proposal and how the district currently handles building usage requests.

“What’s wrong with the way it is now?” he asked.

Dee said the current standard of operation dates back decades, established “with a handshake.”

