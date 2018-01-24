Whitehall streets to ‘transform’

By Matthew Saari

Whitehall’s streets will be transforming this spring to make them easier “for people to be physically active.”

Using a state grant, Whitehall has been earmarked for a transformation project because the village contains a perfect one-mile loop in the form of Skenesborough Drive, Saunders Street, Williams Street and Poultney Street., according to Kathy Varney.

Varney, program coordinator with Glens Falls Hospital, delivered a presentation regarding “Transformation Day” to the Whitehall Village Board last Tuesday.

“I work under a New York state Department of Health grant,” Varney said. “What the state wants to see are communities that make it easy for people to be physically active.”

Varney said the grant focuses on making streets friendlier for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“Streets are always a good place to let people walk and bike,” she said.

This can include adding a stop sign, crosswalk, speed bump or speed-feedback sign.

