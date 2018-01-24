Woman, 80, to be charged in hit-and-run

B y Krystle S. Morey

An 80-year-old Granville woman will be charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a Hebron man earlier this month.

“Everything has been submitted to the D.A.’s office,” said Granville Police Chief Ernie Bassett.

The woman, Bassett said, is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident. There are no additional charges pending at this time, he said.

Bassett and Sgt. Ryan Pedone declined to release the woman’s name until Granville police reviewed the case with the Washington County District Attorney’s office.

