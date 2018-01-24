January 24, 2018

Woman, 80, to be charged in hit-and-run

B y Krystle S. Morey

An 80-year-old Granville woman will be charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a Hebron man earlier this month.

“Everything has been submitted to the D.A.’s office,” said Granville Police Chief Ernie Bassett.

The woman, Bassett said, is facing a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident. There are no additional charges pending at this time, he said.

Bassett and Sgt. Ryan Pedone declined to release the woman’s name until Granville police reviewed the case with the Washington County District Attorney’s office.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
January 24, 2018

Woman, 80, to be charged in hit-and-run

hit run

By Krystle S. Morey An 80-year-old Granville woman will be charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured […]

January 24, 2018

Whitehall school to set building use fee schedule

School1

By Matthew Saari In a break from years of tradition, the Whitehall Board of Education will be setting a fee […]

January 24, 2018

Former subdivision roads upgraded after 15 years

Washington County transferred ownership of the parcel containing River Valley Drive to the village last week.

By Krystle S. Morey They’re officially streets now. Granville has formally accepted River Valley Drive and Slate Valley Drive to […]

January 24, 2018

Whitehall streets to ‘transform’

whitehall

By Matthew Saari Whitehall’s streets will be transforming this spring to make them easier “for people to be physically active.” […]

January 19, 2018

North Country Freepress – 01/19/18

FreePress_1_19_18.pdf-web.pdf
January 19, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 01/19/18

Lakes_1_19_18.pdf-web.pdf
January 19, 2018

Weekender – 01/19/18

Weekender 1_19_18.pdf-web.pdf
January 19, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 01/19/18

Northshire_1_19_18.pdf-web.pdf
January 18, 2018

518 Wheels – 01/15/18

518 Wheels 1-15-18.pdf-web.pdf
January 17, 2018

Flat Iron: Village misses grant deadline

Flat Iron

By Matthew Saari A Restore New York grant that could’ve potentially funded the demolition of the blighted Flat Iron building […]

January 17, 2018

Codie made the team!

bascue

By Matthew Saari It’s official – Whitehall’s Codie Bascue will be competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. […]

January 17, 2018

Four years later, search continues for missing man

Jonathan Schaff

By Krystle S. Morey A steady flow of new leads and cooperation from witnesses have kept a 4-year-old missing person […]