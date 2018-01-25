January 25, 2018

518 Wheels – 01/22/18

January 24, 2018

Woman, 80, to be charged in hit-and-run

By Krystle S. Morey An 80-year-old Granville woman will be charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured […]

January 24, 2018

Whitehall school to set building use fee schedule

By Matthew Saari In a break from years of tradition, the Whitehall Board of Education will be setting a fee […]

January 24, 2018

Former subdivision roads upgraded after 15 years

Washington County transferred ownership of the parcel containing River Valley Drive to the village last week.

By Krystle S. Morey They’re officially streets now. Granville has formally accepted River Valley Drive and Slate Valley Drive to […]

January 24, 2018

Sand, salt free to town residents

By Matthew Saari and Krystle Morey As temperatures hover around freezing, the threat of slick, icy surfaces are an ever-looming […]

January 19, 2018

North Country Freepress – 01/19/18

January 19, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 01/19/18

January 19, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 01/19/18

January 19, 2018

Weekender – 01/19/18

January 18, 2018

518 Wheels – 01/15/18

January 17, 2018

Flat Iron: Village misses grant deadline

By Matthew Saari A Restore New York grant that could’ve potentially funded the demolition of the blighted Flat Iron building […]

January 17, 2018

Codie made the team!

By Matthew Saari It’s official – Whitehall’s Codie Bascue will be competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. […]