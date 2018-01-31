Audit faults fire company for ‘inadequate’ records

B y Krystle S. Morey

“Inadequate” bookkeeping leaves “no assurance” that tens of thousands of dollars were properly handled by the Granville Hook and Ladder Fire Company, a state audit has concluded.

The audit by the State Comptroller’s Office criticized current and former company presidents, treasurers and board trustees for having “no system in place to establish accountability for money collected,” adding that as a result “officials have no way to determine whether all money generated by fundraising efforts were properly accounted for and deposited.”

Fundraising, village funding and foreign fire insurance are the three main ways the fire company raises revenue.

The audit faulted the company’s president and treasurers during the audit period for producing “inadequate records” in reports to the board of trustees, and the trustees for not requiring “formal detailed quarterly and annual reports of the company’s financial activity.”

In a written response dated Jan. 10 to Jeffrey Leonard, chief examiner of the Comptroller’s Glens Falls Regional Office, Raymond Bogart, the fire company president, said the audit results “fall in line with what we expected…that the record-keeping processes and paperwork were in horrible and/or nonexistent condition.”

