Chamber revisiting decades-old plan for welcome sign

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Granville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes you – and all – to Granville. It wants to boost its greeting to include a sign at an entrance to the village.

“It’s kind of an entry, welcoming people to Granville,” said Ralph Krueger, chamber president.

The chamber would like to install the sign at the intersection of Quaker Street and State Route 22, facing south in front of the existing Quaker Cemetery.

Krueger said he’d like to see a large engraved stone.

“Welcome to Granville or Granville something … we don’t know the wording yet,” he said.

“There used to be, years ago, an old, ugly billboard sign there. Now, there’s a stone wall that’s falling down, overgrown trees and it’s scruffy,” Krueger said.

The chamber, which began the idea to install a sign about a year ago, has a proposal to have a large piece of slate with plants in the foreground.

