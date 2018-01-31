LaChapelle to run for village seat

By Matthew Saari

Whitehall residents will have a choice of candidates to fill the one village board seat up for grabs in March.

Interim trustee Mike LaChapelle delivered his letter of intent to run for office to Whitehall’s Democratic Party last week, pitting him against former town supervisor George Armstrong, who announced his candidacy recently.

“I’m here for the community; to try and help them out,” LaChapelle said.

LaChapelle was appointed in July to fulfill the unexpired term of former trustee Walt Sandford when he abruptly resigned last year.

“They just needed someone on the board,” LaChapelle said. “So I put my name forward and waited to see what the mayor said.”

Now with six months behind him, LaChapelle said his sense of civic duty has been piqued once more.

“I kind of enjoy sitting on the board,” he said. “This board seems to be pretty good.”

