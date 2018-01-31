January 31, 2018

Towns rally behind Codie

By Matthew Saari

Town officials from Dresden and Whitehall want to ensure that the occupants of 10,000 vehicles traveling Route 4 know where Olympian Codie Bascue calls home.

Just south of the village of Whitehall two banners have been hung, both wishing Bascue good fortune and declaring Whitehall and Dresden the official hometowns of the U.S. bobsledder.

“[Dresden supervisor] Paul Ferguson questioned me if we’d like to go halves with them,” said Whitehall supervisor John Rozell.

“The town of Whitehall and town of Dresden got together and paid for it,” confirmed Ferguson, who added the original idea was brainstormed between himself and Whitehall resident Matt Austin.

Following Bascue’s nomination to the U.S. Olympic team, regional news agencies flocked to Whitehall, with nearly all of them describing it as Bascue’s hometown.

So where does Dresden fit into this historic occasion?

“Codie actually lives in Dresden – he’s a Dresden resident,” Ferguson said. “He went to Whitehall school, that’s about it.”

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times.

