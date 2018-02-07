February 7, 2018

Granville Senior Shuttle to be run by non-profit

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Granville Village Board voted unanimously Monday to contract out its Senior Shuttle services to a local non-profit.
Washington County Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. (EOC) will this spring take over providing transportation for town and village residents over the age of 55 to stores, medical offices, churches and more.
The Fort Edward-based organization “supports individuals and families in attaining self-sufficiency by providing services, sharing resources and through community collaboration.”
Officials say the partnership with EOC will save the town and village of Granville, which both fund the program with help of donations, various costs including vehicle maintenance. Specific numbers for the contract were still being worked out Monday evening, as the cost for vehicle insurance, fuel and more vary. The cost will, however, be comparable to what the town and village pay now.
Donations to the Senior Shuttle will still go to the village. The village will also be able to sell its current shuttle.

