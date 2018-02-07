One year later, still no grocery

By Matthew Saari

More than a year ago, the Whitehall Village Board sent a letter to Tennessee-based Dollar General, requesting that its store on Route 4 be expanded to include a full-service grocery store, something Whitehall does not have now.

A grocery store has yet to materialize, and in fact Dollar General never responded to the village’s inquiry.

Village planning board chairman David Molenaar said while the matter isn’t necessarily a dead issue, residents shouldn’t be holding their breath.

“It comes up but nobody is planning to do anything,” he said.

Molenaar, together with former mayor Ken Bartholomew and current mayor Phil Smith, spearheaded the appeal last year to Dollar General.

Unfortunately for Whitehall residents, the road to a grocery isn’t as straight-forward as they might expect; Molenaar said the completion of a comprehensive plan dictating what the future of Whitehall is must take precedence.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.