February 7, 2018

One year later, still no grocery

By Matthew Saari

More than a year ago, the Whitehall Village Board sent a letter to Tennessee-based Dollar General, requesting that its store on Route 4 be expanded to include a full-service grocery store, something Whitehall does not have now.

A grocery store has yet to materialize, and in fact Dollar General never responded to the village’s inquiry.

Village planning board chairman David Molenaar said while the matter isn’t necessarily a dead issue, residents shouldn’t be holding their breath.

“It comes up but nobody is planning to do anything,” he said.

Molenaar, together with former mayor Ken Bartholomew and current mayor Phil Smith, spearheaded the appeal last year to Dollar General.

Unfortunately for Whitehall residents, the road to a grocery isn’t as straight-forward as they might expect; Molenaar said the completion of a comprehensive plan dictating what the future of Whitehall is must take precedence.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
February 7, 2018

State: Local schools not fiscally stressed

fiscal

By Matthew Saari & Krystle S. Morey Local school districts received excellent marks for fiscal health in the state Comptroller’s […]

February 7, 2018

Quarry setback proposal opposed by operators

vt slate meeting phil prehoda

By Krystle S. Morey Area slate company owners and Poultney, Vermont officials are still at odds over proposed town bylaws […]

February 7, 2018

One year later, still no grocery

Dollar General Whitehall1

By Matthew Saari More than a year ago, the Whitehall Village Board sent a letter to Tennessee-based Dollar General, requesting […]

February 7, 2018

Valentine’s Day feature: ‘Love is in the air’

Nicholas and Mary Frances Silitch

By Krystle S. Morey Being held up on the runway for nearly three hours because of inclement weather would make […]

February 2, 2018

North Country Freepress – 02/02/18

FreePress_2_2_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 2, 2018

Weekender – 02/02/18

Weekender 2_2_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 2, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 02/02/18

Lakes_2_9_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 2, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 02/02/18

Northshire_2_2_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 1, 2018

518 Wheels – 01/29/18

January 31, 2018

Towns rally behind Codie

whitehalldresden bascue

By Matthew Saari Town officials from Dresden and Whitehall want to ensure that the occupants of 10,000 vehicles traveling Route […]

January 31, 2018

Audit faults fire company for ‘inadequate’ records

hook and ladder

By Krystle S. Morey “Inadequate” bookkeeping leaves “no assurance” that tens of thousands of dollars were properly handled by the […]

January 31, 2018

Chamber revisiting decades-old plan for welcome sign

welcome to granville

By Krystle S. Morey The Granville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes you – and all – to Granville. It wants […]