Quarry setback proposal opposed by operators

B y Krystle S. Morey

Area slate company owners and Poultney, Vermont officials are still at odds over proposed town bylaws that would regulate mining and change the way the industry does business there.

About 30 local quarrymen attended the Poultney Planning Commission’s meeting Monday to dispute the proposed zoning amendments, particularly one that calls for a 200-foot setback from any existing homes.

The commission and industry leaders were able to reach common ground on several aspects of the bylaws, including those that would demand barriers of sufficient height and strength for every access point to deny access to the public around any pit or excavation; and limit the height of slate waste piles to 40 feet.

But they were not able to agree on the required setback of all pits, dumps, buildings, to any residential structure or property line…. The Planning Commission will host another public hearing on the zoning bylaws on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Poultney High School Library. Once its proposal is finished, it will submit it to the town’s Select Board for consideration.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.