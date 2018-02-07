February 7, 2018

Quarry setback proposal opposed by operators

B y Krystle S. Morey

Area slate company owners and Poultney, Vermont officials are still at odds over proposed town bylaws that would regulate mining and change the way the industry does business there.
About 30 local quarrymen attended the Poultney Planning Commission’s meeting Monday to dispute the proposed zoning amendments, particularly one that calls for a 200-foot setback from any existing homes.
The commission and industry leaders were able to reach common ground on several aspects of the bylaws, including those that would demand barriers of sufficient height and strength for every access point to deny access to the public around any pit or excavation; and limit the height of slate waste piles to 40 feet.
But they were not able to agree on the required setback of all pits, dumps, buildings, to any residential structure or property line…. The Planning Commission will host another public hearing on the zoning bylaws on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Poultney High School Library. Once its proposal is finished, it will submit it to the town’s Select Board for consideration.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
February 7, 2018

State: Local schools not fiscally stressed

fiscal

By Matthew Saari & Krystle S. Morey Local school districts received excellent marks for fiscal health in the state Comptroller’s […]

February 7, 2018

Quarry setback proposal opposed by operators

vt slate meeting phil prehoda

By Krystle S. Morey Area slate company owners and Poultney, Vermont officials are still at odds over proposed town bylaws […]

February 7, 2018

One year later, still no grocery

Dollar General Whitehall1

By Matthew Saari More than a year ago, the Whitehall Village Board sent a letter to Tennessee-based Dollar General, requesting […]

February 7, 2018

Valentine’s Day feature: ‘Love is in the air’

Nicholas and Mary Frances Silitch

By Krystle S. Morey Being held up on the runway for nearly three hours because of inclement weather would make […]

February 2, 2018

North Country Freepress – 02/02/18

FreePress_2_2_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 2, 2018

Weekender – 02/02/18

Weekender 2_2_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 2, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 02/02/18

Lakes_2_9_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 2, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 02/02/18

Northshire_2_2_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 1, 2018

518 Wheels – 01/29/18

January 31, 2018

Towns rally behind Codie

whitehalldresden bascue

By Matthew Saari Town officials from Dresden and Whitehall want to ensure that the occupants of 10,000 vehicles traveling Route […]

January 31, 2018

Audit faults fire company for ‘inadequate’ records

hook and ladder

By Krystle S. Morey “Inadequate” bookkeeping leaves “no assurance” that tens of thousands of dollars were properly handled by the […]

January 31, 2018

Chamber revisiting decades-old plan for welcome sign

welcome to granville

By Krystle S. Morey The Granville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes you – and all – to Granville. It wants […]