February 7, 2018

State: Local schools not fiscally stressed

B y Matthew Saari & Krystle S. Morey

Local school districts received excellent marks for fiscal health in the state Comptroller’s Office’s latest fiscal stress reports for New York’s public schools.

In fact, two of the districts – Granville and Hartford – earned perfect scores.

Each district received two scores, the first of which addresses factors that are within the control of district administrators, such as fund balance, expenditures versus revenue and cash ratios. Hartford and Granville aced this one.

The second is an environmental score which focuses on factors outside the district’s control, such as changes in property value, enrollment and the percentage of the student body that receive free or reduced-cost lunch.

A score ranging from 0-24.9 indicates no fiscal stress; 25-44.9 indicates the district is susceptible to stress; 45-64.9 is a district in moderate stress and 65-100 indicates a district under significant fiscal stress.

Whitehall received a fiscal stress score of 6.7 (no fiscal stress) and an environmental score of 18.3.

Granville achieved a fiscal stress score of zero and an environmental score of 23.3.

Hartford also earned a fiscal stress score of zero and the lowest environmental score of the three districts at zero.

 

