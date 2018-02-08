February 8, 2018

518 Wheels – 02/05/18

February 7, 2018

State: Local schools not fiscally stressed

fiscal

By Matthew Saari & Krystle S. Morey Local school districts received excellent marks for fiscal health in the state Comptroller’s […]

February 7, 2018

Quarry setback proposal opposed by operators

vt slate meeting phil prehoda

By Krystle S. Morey Area slate company owners and Poultney, Vermont officials are still at odds over proposed town bylaws […]

February 7, 2018

One year later, still no grocery

Dollar General Whitehall1

By Matthew Saari More than a year ago, the Whitehall Village Board sent a letter to Tennessee-based Dollar General, requesting […]

February 7, 2018

Granville Senior Shuttle to be run by non-profit

John Paro, Granville Senior Shuttle

By Krystle S. Morey The Granville Village Board voted unanimously Monday to contract out its Senior Shuttle services to a […]

February 2, 2018

North Country Freepress – 02/02/18

February 2, 2018

Weekender – 02/02/18

February 2, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 02/02/18

February 2, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 02/02/18

February 1, 2018

518 Wheels – 01/29/18

January 31, 2018

Towns rally behind Codie

whitehalldresden bascue

By Matthew Saari Town officials from Dresden and Whitehall want to ensure that the occupants of 10,000 vehicles traveling Route […]

January 31, 2018

Audit faults fire company for ‘inadequate’ records

hook and ladder

By Krystle S. Morey “Inadequate” bookkeeping leaves “no assurance” that tens of thousands of dollars were properly handled by the […]