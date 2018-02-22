Assistant principal job cut just months after it began

B y Krystle S. Morey

Just months after establishing the role, the Granville Central School District has decided to eliminate its elementary school assistant principal position.

The assistant principal was added as part of the district’s restructuring of its administration last summer following “a careful and complete survey of the district goals and objectives.”

Colleen Jennings, assistant principal for the last seven months, resigned at the Board of Education meeting last Monday. She failed to return a call for comment.

When asked if the school would fill the vacant administrative role, school superintendent Thomas McGurl said: “No we are not.”

McGurl declined to clarify the reason behind Jennings’ resignation, stating: “You would have to check with her” and “I can’t discuss it because it’s a personnel matter.”

The assistant principal job was established to help take behavioral responsibilities off the elementary principals and to help with other administrative tasks.

“Having an assistant principal at the elementary schools will allow the principals to focus on curriculum, which is what drives the success of the students,” school board president Audrey Hicks said when the district established the job.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.