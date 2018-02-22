February 22, 2018

Other districts may add armed security officers such as Granville has

B y Krystle S. Morey and Matthew Saari

Granville Central School is the sole district of the 22 in Washington County with a school resource officer but that may change in light of a school shooting that resulted in the death of 17 victims in South Florida last week.

Dave Williams is an armed police officer who patrols each of Granville’s three school buildings and the district office.

“It’s an enormous benefit,” said Granville school superintendent Tom McGurl.

A 19-year-old former student, Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire with an assault-style rifle last Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The 17 killed were a mix of students and teachers, including a football coach who died shielding students from the spray of bullets.  Another 15 were wounded.

Cruz pulled a fire alarm in the school, from which he had been expelled, to draw his victims into the hallways, officials said.

Further investigation revealed a troubled history and several “red flags” alluding to school shootings had been raised on Cruz’s social media accounts, suspicion among his peers and a number of domestic issues at his home.

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida had an armed school resource officer on campus when the shooting occurred, but officials said he “never encountered Cruz.”

 

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
February 22, 2018

Other districts may add armed security officers such as Granville has

schools

By Krystle S. Morey and Matthew Saari Granville Central School is the sole district of the 22 in Washington County […]

February 22, 2018

Local fans cheer on Bascue and family

DSC_0254

By Matthew Saari Winter break may be in session but there were plenty of cars in the parking lot of […]

February 22, 2018

Haff: Washington County will override tax cap

Wash county

By Matthew Saari With the passage of two resolutions providing county employees pay raises, the Washington County Board of Supervisors […]

February 22, 2018

Assistant principal job cut just months after it began

Granville high school snow

By Krystle S. Morey Just months after establishing the role, the Granville Central School District has decided to eliminate its […]

February 22, 2018

518 Wheels – 02/19/18

518 Wheels 2-19-18.pdf-web.pdf
February 16, 2018

Weekender – 02/16/18

Weekender 2_16_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 16, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 02/16/18

Northsire_2_16_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 16, 2018

North Country Freepress – 02/16/18

FreePress_2_16_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 16, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 02/16/18

Lakes_2_16_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 15, 2018

518 Wheels – 02/12/18

518 Wheels 2_16_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 9, 2018

Weekender – 02/09/18

Weekender 2_5_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 9, 2018

North Country Freepress – 02/09/18

FreePress_2_5_18.pdf-web.pdf