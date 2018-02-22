February 22, 2018

Haff: Washington County will override tax cap

By Matthew Saari

With the passage of two resolutions providing county employees pay raises, the Washington County Board of Supervisors is set to override the tax cap this year.

And it’s only February.

Hartford supervisor Dana Haff sounded the alarm at a board meeting Friday in Fort Edward.

“By adopting these we will now acknowledge that in the 2019 budget we will exceed the tax cap,” he said. “Payroll is a very large part of our budget.”

None of the supervisors present questioned this and both resolutions were passed in short order.

One resolution provided a 2.32 percent annual increase to county employees enrolled in the Civil Service Employees Association, a labor union consisting of workers in the Departments of Social Services, Motor Vehicles, Information Technology, Department of Public Works supervisors and Probation.

The other resolution provided a 2.49 percent annual increase to the Correction Officers’ Association, a labor union for county corrections officers.

“So already, without buying a box of number two pencils you break the tax cap,” Haff said. “Usually we don’t think we’re going to exceed the tax cap until September.”

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
February 22, 2018

Other districts may add armed security officers such as Granville has

schools

By Krystle S. Morey and Matthew Saari Granville Central School is the sole district of the 22 in Washington County […]

February 22, 2018

Local fans cheer on Bascue and family

DSC_0254

By Matthew Saari Winter break may be in session but there were plenty of cars in the parking lot of […]

February 22, 2018

Haff: Washington County will override tax cap

Wash county

By Matthew Saari With the passage of two resolutions providing county employees pay raises, the Washington County Board of Supervisors […]

February 22, 2018

Assistant principal job cut just months after it began

Granville high school snow

By Krystle S. Morey Just months after establishing the role, the Granville Central School District has decided to eliminate its […]

February 22, 2018

518 Wheels – 02/19/18

518 Wheels 2-19-18.pdf-web.pdf
February 16, 2018

Weekender – 02/16/18

Weekender 2_16_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 16, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 02/16/18

Northsire_2_16_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 16, 2018

North Country Freepress – 02/16/18

FreePress_2_16_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 16, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 02/16/18

Lakes_2_16_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 15, 2018

518 Wheels – 02/12/18

518 Wheels 2_16_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 9, 2018

Weekender – 02/09/18

Weekender 2_5_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 9, 2018

North Country Freepress – 02/09/18

FreePress_2_5_18.pdf-web.pdf