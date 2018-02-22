Local fans cheer on Bascue and family

By Matthew Saari

Winter break may be in session but there were plenty of cars in the parking lot of Whitehall Central School Sunday as locals turned out in droves to cheer on hometown Olympian Codie Bascue.

Sunday marked the opening heats of the Olympics two-man bobsled events in PyeongChang, South Korea. Because of the time zone difference, Bascue’s fans had to get out of bed well before sunrise to see him compete.

“I was here at 4:15 a.m.,” said a tired but chipper Topher Montville, Whitehall guidance counselor and event organizer.

The first runs were scheduled for 6:05 a.m. local time but so ardent is Bascue’s local support, there were people waiting at the school well before then.

“We had people here at 5:30 a.m.,” Montville said.

By 6 a.m., 87 people had poured through Whitehall high school’s front doors, ready to cheer their Olympian, partake in the “Golden Medallion” pancakes, and purchase limited-edition commemorative cowbells and rally towels.

