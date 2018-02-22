Stewart’s plan OK’d – with conditions

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Granville Planning Board gave Stewart’s Shops the go-ahead Monday to build a new 3,600-square-foot store with six fueling pumps on Quaker Street – if it satisfies concerns of abutting property owners.

A pair of conditions were attached to the board’s approval of the expansion, including installing fencing and trees around a dumpster on the northeast corner of the property, keeping deliveries (excluding fuel) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., and assuring proper storm water drainage.

The board established the conditions after community members sounded off at a public hearing Monday.

Eric and Vicki Vernon, who will become Stewart’s adjoining neighbors once its expansion is complete, voiced concerns about noise, smell and traffic associated with the plan.

Vernon expressed concern about loud delivery trucks that would be backing down a 200-foot alley to deliver goods to the store. The same concern applied to waste trucks emptying a dumpster at the rear of the alley.

“That’s an awful long time to listen to a back-up signal. Everybody is delivering to that store,” said Eric Vernon.

“The dumpster is here or closer to my bedroom window,” Vernon said, motioning to the bench where the board was seated 8 to 10 feet in front of him. He also expressed concern about the resale value of his home with a waste receptacle and active business right next door.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.