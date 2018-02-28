Bascue thrills fans with 9th place run

By Matthew Saari

Whitehall’s Codie Bascue finished his first ever Olympics run last weekend, competing in the four-man bobsled events on Friday and Saturday and posting a top-10 score.

Bascue finished head-and-shoulders above his two-man ranking, placing ninth in the four-man event.

Anticipation was high heading into the four-man as word spread that this event was in fact his forte. As the anticipation built, so too did the interest – nearly 200 Bascue fans flocked to Whitehall High School to witness history and cheer on their local Olympian.

There was a fair amount of concern heading into Friday as well – it was reported that Bascue had suffered a calf injury during the two-man heats held earlier in the week.

Fortunately the injury was more an inconvenience than a game-changer and Bascue’s Olympic run continued unabated.

Bascue and teammates Sam McGuffie, Evan Weinstock and Steve Langton finished 12th in the first heat with a time of 49.09 seconds, just 0.55 seconds behind the leader.

“It was just lights out,” said Whitehall guidance counselor Topher Montville of the crowd’s reaction to Bascue’s run. “The excitement, the cheering, it was just out of this world; the place just went nuts.”

