February 28, 2018

The bridge is open! Repairs done, but for painting

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Lower Turnpike Bridge in North Granville has reopened after more than five months.

The steel truss-style bridge, which crosses the Mettowee River to connect State Route 22 in North Granville with County Route 12 in Whitehall, reopened Feb. 15 following a series of upgrades and repairs.

“There were cracks found in the bottom chords and they were repaired,” said John McMillan, interim superintendent of Washington County’s Department of Public Works.

Initially closed on Sept. 11 to be sandblasted and painted, the bridge was found to have two large cracks in its structural supports, prolonging its planned closure. Its opening was further postponed because of winter weather and difficulty securing a contractor to repair the cracks, said former county public works superintendent Steve Haskins.

McMillan, who took the helm last Tuesday after Haskins resigned, said the bridge will likely be closed briefly in the spring to paint and weatherize the repairs.

“It will be closed at some point, probably for a day, to paint those repairs,” he said.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
February 28, 2018

The bridge is open! Repairs done, but for painting

Bridge

By Krystle S. Morey The Lower Turnpike Bridge in North Granville has reopened after more than five months. The steel […]

February 28, 2018

Bascue thrills fans with 9th place run

Codie Bascue

By Matthew Saari Whitehall’s Codie Bascue finished his first ever Olympics run last weekend, competing in the four-man bobsled events […]

February 28, 2018

Granville Drama Club presents ‘Sound of Music’

Granville Drama Club - Sound of Music

By Krystle S. Morey The halls of Granville High School will be alive with the “Sound of Music” this weekend. […]

February 28, 2018

‘Active shooter’ focus of school board meeting

Whitehall Elementary School

By Matthew Saari Dozens of concerned community members of Whitehall, teachers and parents among them, converged on the high school […]

February 23, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 02/23/18

Northsire_2_23_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 23, 2018

North Country Freepress – 02/23/18

FreePress_2_23_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 23, 2018

Weekender – 02/23/18

Weekender 2_23_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 23, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 02/23/18

Lakes_2_23_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 22, 2018

Other districts may add armed security officers such as Granville has

schools

By Krystle S. Morey and Matthew Saari Granville Central School is the sole district of the 22 in Washington County […]

February 22, 2018

Local fans cheer on Bascue and family

DSC_0254

By Matthew Saari Winter break may be in session but there were plenty of cars in the parking lot of […]

February 22, 2018

Haff: Washington County will override tax cap

Wash county

By Matthew Saari With the passage of two resolutions providing county employees pay raises, the Washington County Board of Supervisors […]

February 22, 2018

Assistant principal job cut just months after it began

Granville high school snow

By Krystle S. Morey Just months after establishing the role, the Granville Central School District has decided to eliminate its […]