The bridge is open! Repairs done, but for painting

By Krystle S. Morey

The Lower Turnpike Bridge in North Granville has reopened after more than five months.

The steel truss-style bridge, which crosses the Mettowee River to connect State Route 22 in North Granville with County Route 12 in Whitehall, reopened Feb. 15 following a series of upgrades and repairs.

“There were cracks found in the bottom chords and they were repaired,” said John McMillan, interim superintendent of Washington County’s Department of Public Works.

Initially closed on Sept. 11 to be sandblasted and painted, the bridge was found to have two large cracks in its structural supports, prolonging its planned closure. Its opening was further postponed because of winter weather and difficulty securing a contractor to repair the cracks, said former county public works superintendent Steve Haskins.

McMillan, who took the helm last Tuesday after Haskins resigned, said the bridge will likely be closed briefly in the spring to paint and weatherize the repairs.

“It will be closed at some point, probably for a day, to paint those repairs,” he said.

