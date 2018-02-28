Granville Drama Club presents ‘Sound of Music’

B y Krystle S. Morey

The halls of Granville High School will be alive with the “Sound of Music” this weekend.

Starting this evening at 7 p.m., the Granville Junior-Senior High Community Players will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s award-winning production “The Sound of Music.”

The 15-member cast will perform this tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the high achool Auditorium.

The cast recommends audience members attend every show because each will be “a little different.”

“They wouldn’t be bored,” said Zoe Doran, who is playing Louisa.

“There are so many of us on stage at the same time, there are so many people you can watch,” said Kyra Gee, who is portraying Maria Rainer.

Director Jim Marsfelder teased: “The closing night will be something unique. It will not have occurred the other two nights.”

But don’t wait until the final night to attend – only 400 tickets will be sold for each show.

Tickets are $7 at the door or $5 if reserved ahead of time. Tickets can be purchased by calling 518-642-1051 x2212 or from a drama club member.

The student actors, with the help of Marsfelder; Geoffrey Gee, music director; and Kimerer LaMothe, choreographer, will tell the story of a governess who falls in love with a Navy captain and his seven children in Austria on the eve of the Anschluss in 1938.

The musical will feature the classics “Edelweiss,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” and “Do-Re-Mi,” while incorporating other “surprise elements.”

