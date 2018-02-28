February 28, 2018

Granville Drama Club presents ‘Sound of Music’

B y Krystle S. Morey

The halls of Granville High School will be alive with the “Sound of Music” this weekend.

Starting this evening at 7 p.m., the Granville Junior-Senior High Community Players will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s award-winning production “The Sound of Music.”

The 15-member cast will perform this tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the high achool Auditorium.

The cast recommends audience members attend every show because each will be “a little different.”

“They wouldn’t be bored,” said Zoe Doran, who is playing Louisa.

“There are so many of us on stage at the same time, there are so many people you can watch,” said Kyra Gee, who is portraying Maria Rainer.

Director Jim Marsfelder teased: “The closing night will be something unique. It will not have occurred the other two nights.”

But don’t wait until the final night to attend – only 400 tickets will be sold for each show.

Tickets are $7 at the door or $5 if reserved ahead of time. Tickets can be purchased by calling 518-642-1051 x2212 or from a drama club member.

The student actors, with the help of Marsfelder; Geoffrey Gee, music director; and Kimerer LaMothe, choreographer, will tell the story of a governess who falls in love with a Navy captain and his seven children in Austria on the eve of the Anschluss in 1938.

The musical will feature the classics “Edelweiss,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” and “Do-Re-Mi,” while incorporating other “surprise elements.”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
February 28, 2018

The bridge is open! Repairs done, but for painting

Bridge

By Krystle S. Morey The Lower Turnpike Bridge in North Granville has reopened after more than five months. The steel […]

February 28, 2018

Bascue thrills fans with 9th place run

Codie Bascue

By Matthew Saari Whitehall’s Codie Bascue finished his first ever Olympics run last weekend, competing in the four-man bobsled events […]

February 28, 2018

Granville Drama Club presents ‘Sound of Music’

Granville Drama Club - Sound of Music

By Krystle S. Morey The halls of Granville High School will be alive with the “Sound of Music” this weekend. […]

February 28, 2018

‘Active shooter’ focus of school board meeting

Whitehall Elementary School

By Matthew Saari Dozens of concerned community members of Whitehall, teachers and parents among them, converged on the high school […]

February 23, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 02/23/18

Northsire_2_23_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 23, 2018

North Country Freepress – 02/23/18

FreePress_2_23_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 23, 2018

Weekender – 02/23/18

Weekender 2_23_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 23, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 02/23/18

Lakes_2_23_18.pdf-web.pdf
February 22, 2018

Other districts may add armed security officers such as Granville has

schools

By Krystle S. Morey and Matthew Saari Granville Central School is the sole district of the 22 in Washington County […]

February 22, 2018

Local fans cheer on Bascue and family

DSC_0254

By Matthew Saari Winter break may be in session but there were plenty of cars in the parking lot of […]

February 22, 2018

Haff: Washington County will override tax cap

Wash county

By Matthew Saari With the passage of two resolutions providing county employees pay raises, the Washington County Board of Supervisors […]

February 22, 2018

Assistant principal job cut just months after it began

Granville high school snow

By Krystle S. Morey Just months after establishing the role, the Granville Central School District has decided to eliminate its […]