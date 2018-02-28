Hero cop honored for saving infant’s life

By Matthew Saari

“She truly is an asset to your department as well as to the community of Whitehall.”

Those were the words of deputy mayor Teresa Austin at the Whitehall Village Board meeting last Tuesday as she read a letter penned by Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company deputy chief of special services James Brooks recognizing the heroic, lifesaving actions taken by Whitehall police officer Kate Paddock took on Jan. 30.

At 7:40 p.m. that night, fire company first responders, Skenesborough EMS and Whitehall police were dispatched to a “priority one-echo” call for a one-month-old child.

The call was in response to every parent’s worst nightmare – the child wasn’t breathing.

“Upon (Paddock’s) arrival she was greeted by a very frantic family and an unresponsive female child,” Austin read. “She made it very clear that when she got there the child was blue and not breathing.”

Wasting no time, Paddock assessed the child’s condition and immediately initiated first aid.

“Paddock then performed several back-blows to the child, clearing the obstructed airway; allowing the child to start breathing on its own,” said Austin.

First Responders arrived then, and in the short time between Paddock’s actions and their arrival, the child had improved greatly.

“When Whitehall Fire’s First Response personnel arrived the child was indeed breathing and becoming more alert,” Austin said. “I believe without a doubt that the quick actions of patrol officer Paddock saved this child’s life.”

