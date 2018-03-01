March 1, 2018

518 Wheels – 02/26/18

February 28, 2018

The bridge is open! Repairs done, but for painting

Bridge

By Krystle S. Morey The Lower Turnpike Bridge in North Granville has reopened after more than five months. The steel […]

February 28, 2018

Bascue thrills fans with 9th place run

Codie Bascue

By Matthew Saari Whitehall’s Codie Bascue finished his first ever Olympics run last weekend, competing in the four-man bobsled events […]

February 28, 2018

Granville Drama Club presents ‘Sound of Music’

Granville Drama Club - Sound of Music

By Krystle S. Morey The halls of Granville High School will be alive with the “Sound of Music” this weekend. […]

February 28, 2018

Hero cop honored for saving infant’s life

Whitehall police officer Kate Paddock and Whitehall infant, Emma, whom she is credited with saving.

By Matthew Saari “She truly is an asset to your department as well as to the community of Whitehall.” Those […]

February 23, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 02/23/18

February 23, 2018

North Country Freepress – 02/23/18

February 23, 2018

Weekender – 02/23/18

February 23, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 02/23/18

February 22, 2018

Other districts may add armed security officers such as Granville has

schools

By Krystle S. Morey and Matthew Saari Granville Central School is the sole district of the 22 in Washington County […]

February 22, 2018

Local fans cheer on Bascue and family

DSC_0254

By Matthew Saari Winter break may be in session but there were plenty of cars in the parking lot of […]

February 22, 2018

Haff: Washington County will override tax cap

Wash county

By Matthew Saari With the passage of two resolutions providing county employees pay raises, the Washington County Board of Supervisors […]