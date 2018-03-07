Everdyke, band alumni to take stage

B y Krystle S. Morey

Granville grads will take the stage at their Alma matter this weekend during Granville High School’s first Alumni Band Weekend.

The alumni weekend is part of band director Crystal Everdyke’s final school year, as she plans to retire June 22 – ending a 30-year career.

“It’s been quite a ride,” Everdyke said.

She adopted the idea to host an alumni weekend from a band director in another district who hosted a similar event.

“A year ago, or so, I decided I would really like to do this,” she said.

The weekend, which runs March 9-11, consists of performances and building tours. For many of Everdyke’s former students, the band room was not built yet.

On March 9, in conjunction with the school’s “Spirit Night,” alumni will wear their blue and gold and play along with current pep band members.

“About 30 alumni are coming back for Spirit Night,” Everdyke said.

Rehearsals will take up much of Saturday. Song selections include Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and “The Liberty Bell” by John Philip Sousa.

Alumni have had their sheet music to practice for about two weeks.

“About half of them haven’t played in quite some time,” Everdyke said. “I’m sure it will be interesting. It will definitely be fun.”

The public is invited to sit in on Saturday rehearsals.

The “famous” John Marzetti will be served for lunch March 10 and current band members will provide tours of the school.

“They don’t call it that anymore, but we know what it is,” Everdyke said of the baked lasagna cafeteria favorite, John Marzetti.

On March 11 the alumni, led by Everdyke, will perform a public concert in the Granville High School auditorium. The performance begins at 2 p.m.

