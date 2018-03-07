Police, school officials take threats ‘seriously’

B y Krystle S. Morey

The misdemeanor charge against the Granville teen who made threatening remarks at school is punishable by up to one year in jail, but – depending on what words are said – the consequences could be much worse.

“Depending on what’s said, you are talking ramifications that could … there are serious charges that could be brought up depending on what the comment and the context,” said Granville Police Sgt. Ryan Pedone. ““In this case, they were more vague comments. Had they been a specific threat, this could have taken a different turn.”

“In the world that we live in, everyone is on high-guard, high-alert. It’s not a situation for kids to be joking around about,” he said.

Pedone cautioned others who may consider making threats.

“These comments can have long-lasting effects,” he said. “…something that can adversely affect your whole life.”

Some terroristic threats can be charged as heavily as a Class D Felony.

“That’s a serious charge… not something you should laugh and joke with your friends about,” Pedone said.

School superintendent Thomas McGurl echoed that point: “We take these (threats) really, really seriously.”

McGurl pointed to the “emotional harm” caused by the student’s comments.

“That endangerment piece,” he said. “You are making statements that are impacting the education of other children.”

McGurl said the statements were endangering because they did “impact their education and their emotions because they are nervous about this.”

