St. Patrick’s Day events throughout the region

S t. Patrick’s Day is around the corner and the region is gearing up to celebrate! There will be plenty of Irish music and corned beef and cabbage throughout the week, culminating in one of the largest annual St. Patrick’s parades in the area.

A parade and a festival

The 27th annual Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade and Irish Festival has it all – marching pipe bands, Irish dancing and lots of Wearing of the Green!

More than 20 years ago, local Irishmen Mike Conway and T.J. Carmody wanted to find a way to keep the Irish culture and history alive in the Hoosick area, and decided that a parade was the ticket.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade kicks off on Saturday, March 17, at noon from Wood Park in Hoosick Falls. It will proceed down Main Street, then on to John, Church and Willard Streets before heading back down Main.

More than 40 marching units and floats will surprise and delight, including The Taconic Pipe Band, The Yankee Doodle Band, The Fifes and Drums of Olde Saratoga, The Hoosick Falls Jazz Band, The St. Andrews Pipe Band and The Excelsior Drum and Bugle Corp.

After the parade, the Irish Festival begins, featuring the bands Hellcat Maggie at 1 p.m. and Kevin McKrell at 2:30 p.m. in Wood Park.

The Hubbard Hall Irish Dancers from Cambridge will be at BYTE Restaurant and The Sand Bar will feature The Celtic Games.

Bands, Irish food and music will be served up throughout the afternoon at the Eagle Club and the Polish Hall.

For more information on the Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade and Irish Festival, contact Kevin O’Malley at 518-894-5035 or [email protected]

Tap your toes and sing along

For those who prefer to start celebrating early, a week-long schedule of musical performances will take place throughout the region.

Folk singer and songwriter Kevin McKrell and Co. will present a festive Irish evening of musical entertainment for all ages on Saturday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at Home Made Theater in Saratoga. General admission: $15. Tickets and information: 518-587-4427 or homemadetheater.org.

On Tuesday, March 13, at 7 p.m., Craic Agus Ceol will have everyone clapping and singing along at the Fair Haven Free Library in Fair Haven, Vermont. The performance is free. Information: 802-265-8011.

The Men o’ War Balladeers will perform Celtic and North American ballads on Thursday, March 15, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Salem Courthouse in Salem. The performance is free, donations welcome. Information: 518-854-7053 or salemcourthouse.org.

On Friday, March 16, at 7 p.m. Gypsy Reel will perform Irish classics with modern Celtic fare at the Slate Valley Museum in Granville. Pre-sale tickets are$10. Reservations: 518-642-1417 or slatevalleymuseum.org.

Enjoy the traditional Irish music of The Grafton Street Trio on Saturday, March 17, at 6 p.m. at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. Tickets: $30. Reservations and information: 518-480-4878 or woodtheater.org.

For something more contemporary, the Strand Theater at 210 Main St. in Hudson Falls will present a musical tribute to U2, the world-famous Irish rock band from Dublin. General admission: $10, senior/student: $8. Information: 518-832-3484.

Get your corned beef

Corned beef, cabbage and soda bread are an integral part of St. Patrick’s Day fare. Here’s where you can get a hearty dinner, community-style:

Granville American Legion, 10 Columbus St., Granville. Saturday, March 10 from 4 p.m. until sold out. $12. Take-out available. Information: 518-642-1759.

The Granville Knights of Columbus will be holding their monthly dinner on Thursday, March 15th, 2018 from 4 pm to 6:30 pm at their building on Potter Ave. The cost is $10.00 and take-outs will be available. Information: 518-788-3863.

Quaker Springs Firemen and Auxiliary, 107 Blodgett Road, Schuylerville. Sunday, March 11 from noon to 3 p.m. $10, $6 for ages 6-12, children under 5 are free. Take-out available. Reservations required. Information: 518-584-2758 or 518-584-6929.

Castleton American Legion Post 50, 378 Route 4A, Castleton, Vermont. Friday, March 16, from 5 p.m. until sold out. $10. Take-out available. Information: 802-568-8962.

Argyle American Legion, 1518 Route 47 (Sheridan St.), Argyle. Saturday, March 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. Information: 518-683-7083.

A full schedule of events and full descriptions are listed in our FreePress and Weekender calendar publications. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

