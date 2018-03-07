March 7, 2018

Whitehall school pursuing compact with village police

By Matthew Saari

In the wake of the Florida school shooting, the Whitehall Central School District is eyeing an agreement which will allow village police jurisdiction on school grounds that are outside the village limits.

The entrance to the Whitehall Police Station.

Retired Whitehall police chief Matt Dickinson broached the topic last month at a Board of Education meeting, urging school officials to get an agreement in place.

School superintendent Patrick Dee said he had spoken with Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy about the agreement, specifically regarding the advisability of village police being dispatched first to any emergency at the school.

“The sheriff has assured me he has no problem with that,” said Dee. Whitehall Police Chief Ernie Bassett confirmed the same during an interview Monday.

On Monday, Dee said there were no developments with regards to finalizing an agreement allowing village police jurisdiction at the school. However, he did have a meeting scheduled with Murphy and Bassett on Wednesday morning at the county buildings in Fort Edward to discuss getting a school resource officer at the school.

“My intent is to find a couple retired officers who can come in and work with us in September,” Dee said, as school resource officers.

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
March 7, 2018

Police, school officials take threats ‘seriously’

school threat

By Krystle S. Morey The misdemeanor charge against the Granville teen who made threatening remarks at school is punishable by […]

March 7, 2018

Whitehall school pursuing compact with village police

School1

By Matthew Saari In the wake of the Florida school shooting, the Whitehall Central School District is eyeing an agreement […]

March 7, 2018

Everdyke, band alumni to take stage

Everdyke, Powell, band

By Krystle S. Morey Granville grads will take the stage at their Alma matter this weekend during Granville High School’s […]

March 7, 2018

Railroaders clinch Section II title

DSC_0493

By Matthew Saari For the first time in nearly a half century, Whitehall is the proud home of the Section […]

March 2, 2018

North Country Freepress – 03/02/18

FreePress_3_2_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 2, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 03/02/18

Northsire_3_2_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 2, 2018

Weekender – 02/02/18

Weekender 3_2_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 1, 2018

518 Wheels – 02/26/18

518 Wheels 2-26-18.pdf-web.pdf
February 28, 2018

The bridge is open! Repairs done, but for painting

Bridge

By Krystle S. Morey The Lower Turnpike Bridge in North Granville has reopened after more than five months. The steel […]

February 28, 2018

Bascue thrills fans with 9th place run

Codie Bascue

By Matthew Saari Whitehall’s Codie Bascue finished his first ever Olympics run last weekend, competing in the four-man bobsled events […]

February 28, 2018

Granville Drama Club presents ‘Sound of Music’

Granville Drama Club - Sound of Music

By Krystle S. Morey The halls of Granville High School will be alive with the “Sound of Music” this weekend. […]

February 28, 2018

‘Active shooter’ focus of school board meeting

Whitehall Elementary School

By Matthew Saari Dozens of concerned community members of Whitehall, teachers and parents among them, converged on the high school […]