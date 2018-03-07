Whitehall school pursuing compact with village police

By Matthew Saari

In the wake of the Florida school shooting, the Whitehall Central School District is eyeing an agreement which will allow village police jurisdiction on school grounds that are outside the village limits.

Retired Whitehall police chief Matt Dickinson broached the topic last month at a Board of Education meeting, urging school officials to get an agreement in place.

School superintendent Patrick Dee said he had spoken with Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy about the agreement, specifically regarding the advisability of village police being dispatched first to any emergency at the school.

“The sheriff has assured me he has no problem with that,” said Dee. Whitehall Police Chief Ernie Bassett confirmed the same during an interview Monday.

On Monday, Dee said there were no developments with regards to finalizing an agreement allowing village police jurisdiction at the school. However, he did have a meeting scheduled with Murphy and Bassett on Wednesday morning at the county buildings in Fort Edward to discuss getting a school resource officer at the school.

“My intent is to find a couple retired officers who can come in and work with us in September,” Dee said, as school resource officers.

