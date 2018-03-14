Granville school to review testing procedures

B y Krystle S. Morey

To ensure its staff members are “all on the same page” when it comes to testing regulations and protocols, Granville Central School District will host a training session to avoid improprieties such as the one that was suspected last year.

Students will be released early on March 26 so school staff can attend the training session, which will cover security and proper handling and administering of tests.

“I want to have everybody in the same room to hear about it at the same time, so we’re all on the same page,” McGurl said.

The 90-minute training will be held just before the next round of student testing. English and math exams for grades 3 and 8 are set for April 11-13 and May 1-3, respectively. Regents testing is set for June 12-22.

“This will bring all of the faculty, staff … essentially everyone except for the transportation, cafeteria and central office together in the auditorium,” McGurl said. “That way everybody who could even remotely have to have any doing with 3/8 or Regents tests is getting the same information at the same time.”

