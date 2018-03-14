March 14, 2018

Granville school to review testing procedures

B y Krystle S. Morey

To ensure its staff members are “all on the same page” when it comes to testing regulations and protocols, Granville Central School District will host a training session to avoid improprieties such as the one that was suspected last year.

Students will be released early on March 26 so school staff can attend the training session, which will cover security and proper handling and administering of tests.

“I want to have everybody in the same room to hear about it at the same time, so we’re all on the same page,” McGurl said.

The 90-minute training will be held just before the next round of student testing. English and math exams for grades 3 and 8 are set for April 11-13 and May 1-3, respectively. Regents testing is set for June 12-22.

“This will bring all of the faculty, staff … essentially everyone except for the transportation, cafeteria and central office together in the auditorium,” McGurl said. “That way everybody who could even remotely have to have any doing with 3/8 or Regents tests is getting the same information at the same time.”

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
March 14, 2018

On the road with the Railroaders

DSC_0493

By Matthew Saari With the Whitehall boys’ basketball team facing a lengthy road trip to Plattsburgh, the Times was faced […]

March 14, 2018

Still no camping for ‘mudboggers’

mudboggers

By Krystle S. Morey As the mudboggers prepare their off-road extreme park for their annual Spring Fling, Granville town officials […]

March 14, 2018

$34K solar PILOT negotiated

DSC_0558

By Matthew Saari After nearly a year of negotiations, the final payment in lieu of taxes may be finalized. Assessor […]

March 14, 2018

Granville school to review testing procedures

Granville school

By Krystle S. Morey To ensure its staff members are “all on the same page” when it comes to testing […]

March 9, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 03/09/18

Lakes_3_9_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 9, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 03/09/18

Northshire_3_9_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 9, 2018

North Country Freepress – 03/09/18

FreePress_3_9_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 9, 2018

Weekender – 03/09/18

Weekender 3_9_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 8, 2018

518 Wheels – 03/07/18

518 Wheels 3_9_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 7, 2018

Police, school officials take threats ‘seriously’

school threat

By Krystle S. Morey The misdemeanor charge against the Granville teen who made threatening remarks at school is punishable by […]

March 7, 2018

Whitehall school pursuing compact with village police

School1

By Matthew Saari In the wake of the Florida school shooting, the Whitehall Central School District is eyeing an agreement […]

March 7, 2018

Everdyke, band alumni to take stage

Everdyke, Powell, band

By Krystle S. Morey Granville grads will take the stage at their Alma matter this weekend during Granville High School’s […]