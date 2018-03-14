March 14, 2018

On the road with the Railroaders

By Matthew Saari

With the Whitehall boys’ basketball team facing a lengthy road trip to Plattsburgh, the Times was faced with the question – how is this reporter going to make the trek?

Whitehall fans supporting their sectional champs.

This conundrum proved short-lived as coach Keith Redmond provided a ready answer: Why not take the bus up with the team?

In addition to saving some miles and wear-and-tear on the press wagon, it provided a unique viewpoint into a historic moment and how sectional champions prepare before the big game.

Upon arriving at Whitehall High School it was immediately apparent this was no ordinary Saturday as the driveway was loaded with emergency service vehicles and personnel and a massive Brown Coach bus, allowing the boys to make the trek in style and comfort.

Four trucks from the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company, one police cruiser from the Whitehall Police Department and an ambulance from the Skenesborough EMS Squad were on hand, ready to escort their Section II champions through the village and town of Whitehall.

First Assistant Fire Chief Darrell LaChapelle and Captain Jim Brooks outlined the route the Honor Guard would take: After leaving the school the convoy would travel west on Route 4 into the village and turn north on Williams Street before turning west onto Saunders Street and then onto Skenesborough Drive.

After Skenesborough Drive, the convoy would return to Route 4 before turning north on Broadway, traveling north out of the village and town, with the Honor Guard peeling off at Lake Champlain’s South Bay.

As the convoy rolled out, the emergency services vehicles fired up their lights, telling passersby to make way.

 

