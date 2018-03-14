Still no camping for ‘mudboggers’

B y Krystle S. Morey

As the mudboggers prepare their off-road extreme park for their annual Spring Fling, Granville town officials maintain upgrades still need to be done at the County Route 12 facility before overnight camping will be allowed.

“We are working with the town and they are working with us,” said Dick Rousseau, park manager.

The Mettowee Off Road Extreme Park has gone back and forth with town officials for several years regarding public safety and nuisance concerns associated with the recreational activities that go on at the park, which straddles the Granville-Whitehall town line.

Each year the mudboggers host several off-road and mudding events for a variety of vehicles such as Jeeps, dirt bikes, ATVs and monster trucks. It’s biggest event of the year is the Spring Fling, which is April 6-8 this year.

More than 2,500 people attend the Spring Fling each year. A couple of years back, when camping was illegally offered, more than 5,000 people showed.

Neighbors of the mud park have complained about noise from the vehicles and people involved, mud being tracked on roadways and the blocking of roadways with traffic and parking.

Town Supervisor Matt Hicks said many of these concerns were addressed last year and the situation was “much improved.”

