March 14, 2018

Still no camping for ‘mudboggers’

B y Krystle S. Morey

As the mudboggers prepare their off-road extreme park for their annual Spring Fling, Granville town officials maintain upgrades still need to be done at the County Route 12 facility before overnight camping will be allowed.

“We are working with the town and they are working with us,” said Dick Rousseau, park manager.

The Mettowee Off Road Extreme Park has gone back and forth with town officials for several years regarding public safety and nuisance concerns associated with the recreational activities that go on at the park, which straddles the Granville-Whitehall town line.

Each year the mudboggers host several off-road and mudding events for a variety of vehicles such as Jeeps, dirt bikes, ATVs and monster trucks. It’s biggest event of the year is the Spring Fling, which is April 6-8 this year.

More than 2,500 people attend the Spring Fling each year. A couple of years back, when camping was illegally offered, more than 5,000 people showed.

Neighbors of the mud park have complained about noise from the vehicles and people involved, mud being tracked on roadways and the blocking of roadways with traffic and parking.

Town Supervisor Matt Hicks said many of these concerns were addressed last year and the situation was “much improved.”

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
March 14, 2018

On the road with the Railroaders

DSC_0493

By Matthew Saari With the Whitehall boys’ basketball team facing a lengthy road trip to Plattsburgh, the Times was faced […]

March 14, 2018

Still no camping for ‘mudboggers’

mudboggers

By Krystle S. Morey As the mudboggers prepare their off-road extreme park for their annual Spring Fling, Granville town officials […]

March 14, 2018

$34K solar PILOT negotiated

DSC_0558

By Matthew Saari After nearly a year of negotiations, the final payment in lieu of taxes may be finalized. Assessor […]

March 14, 2018

Granville school to review testing procedures

Granville school

By Krystle S. Morey To ensure its staff members are “all on the same page” when it comes to testing […]

March 9, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 03/09/18

Lakes_3_9_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 9, 2018

Northshire Freepress – 03/09/18

Northshire_3_9_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 9, 2018

North Country Freepress – 03/09/18

FreePress_3_9_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 9, 2018

Weekender – 03/09/18

Weekender 3_9_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 8, 2018

518 Wheels – 03/07/18

518 Wheels 3_9_18.pdf-web.pdf
March 7, 2018

Police, school officials take threats ‘seriously’

school threat

By Krystle S. Morey The misdemeanor charge against the Granville teen who made threatening remarks at school is punishable by […]

March 7, 2018

Whitehall school pursuing compact with village police

School1

By Matthew Saari In the wake of the Florida school shooting, the Whitehall Central School District is eyeing an agreement […]

March 7, 2018

Everdyke, band alumni to take stage

Everdyke, Powell, band

By Krystle S. Morey Granville grads will take the stage at their Alma matter this weekend during Granville High School’s […]