Hero firemen honored in Hampton

By Matthew Saari

For their heroic actions during a February structure fire, two firemen were honored during the Hampton Town Board meeting last Thursday.

State, county and local officials heaped laurels upon the shoulders of Hampton Volunteer Fire Company Chief Matthew Sears and Poultney Fire Department Chief Aaron Kerber, whose quick-thinking and response saved the life of a Hampton resident.

“In recognition of your dedicated professional and meritorious service to the residents of Hampton…we recognize your exemplary life-saving efforts during a structure fire on South Road,” said Glenn Bristol, Washington County fire coordinator.

Hampton supervisor Dave O’Brien also produced a proclamation from the New York State Senate, drafted by State Sen. Betty Little and Assemblyman Dan Stec, which also recognized the “prompt and heroic actions” of Sears and Kerber.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.