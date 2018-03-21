‘School threat’ teen appears before judge

B y Krystle S. Morey

The 17-year-old Granville High School student who allegedly made “threatening and intimidating statements” to several of his school peers appeared in village court Tuesday.

Facing child endangerment charges, he sat in the third row, wearing a light blue collared shirt, alternately staring at his phone and the fluorescent lights and rafters above until his name was called. His mother sat at his side.

“Ms. (Amanda) Martin will be your attorney today,” Judge Roger Forando said, pointing to the public defender.

Following the judge’s declaration, spectators were asked to leave the courtroom. The case was heard behind closed doors because of the student’s age.

The case was adjourned for further proceedings, Washington County District Attorney confirmed.

“It will be continued,” Jordan said.

Jordan said the case could be drawn out over the next several months, depending on the teen’s receptiveness to interventions.

The misdemeanor the teen faces for making threatening remarks is punishable by up to one year in jail, three years of probation or conditional discharge.

“We are a long way from that,” Jordan said.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.