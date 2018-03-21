Whitehall school’s infrastructure ‘aging’ engineers say

By Matthew Saari

Some of the Whitehall Central School buildings dates to its original construction 50 years ago.

That concern among others was the focus of a presentation delivered by Tetra Tech, an engineering and architectural firm planning Whitehall’s prospective infrastructure upgrade project, at a Board of Education meeting on Monday.

“[The high school] was built in ’63, the elementary school was built in ’68, there have been a series of some additions over the years but predominately it is aging infrastructure,” said Garrett Hamlin, principal architect with Tetra Tech.

Hamlin delivered a 20-minute presentation outlining what the Whitehall Central School District’s needs are including new HVAC systems, roofs, abatement windows, floors, phones, bleachers, improving traffic flow and expansion of the bus garage, and he offered recommendations on how to proceed with the capital building and grounds project.

The primary concern for the district, Hamlin said, is the condition of its spectator bleachers at the football field.

“They’re in a condition that doesn’t meet today’s code,” said Hamlin. “You’re having some insurance questions come up about them; there’s a storage shed underneath them that technically doesn’t meet today’s code.”

