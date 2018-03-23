Northshire Freepress – 03/23/18

March 23, 2018

March 21, 2018

‘School threat’ teen appears before judge

Granville school

By Krystle S. Morey The 17-year-old Granville High School student who allegedly made “threatening and intimidating statements” to several of […]

March 21, 2018

Whitehall school’s infrastructure ‘aging’ engineers say

20180319_181244[1]

By Matthew Saari Some of the Whitehall Central School buildings dates to its original construction 50 years ago. That concern […]

March 21, 2018

Hero firemen honored in Hampton

Hampton fire chief Matthew Sears and family

By Matthew Saari For their heroic actions during a February structure fire, two firemen were honored during the Hampton Town […]

March 21, 2018

School Board petitions available

BOE pic

By Matthew Saari and Krystle Morey School board elections will be held in May which means petitions are being made […]

March 16, 2018

