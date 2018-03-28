Changes approved to power line route through Whitehall

By Matthew Saari

An alternative route for a proposed high voltage power line was approved by the Whitehall Town Board following discussion last week.

Supervisor John Rozell brought the matter before the board last Wednesday after it was tabled during the February town board meeting.

“Where do we stand on that project?” Rozell asked the board members. “I personally would like to get something signed and back to them that we support it.”

The resolution in question allows for minor changes to the route of an underground high-voltage transmission line that will run from Canada through Washington County on its way to Queens.

The original route enters Whitehall from the north, across South Bay, before following State Route 22 into the village then south onto the Canadian Pacific railroad.

The two minor changes would bring the line onto Bellamy Street before linking up with the C-P rail line then travelling south and getting onto Old State Route 4 at the south end of the town.

