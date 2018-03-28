March 28, 2018

Dudley’s victory finds her ‘out of breath’

By Matthew Saari

The Whitehall High School parking lot was jammed with cars and the auditorium was crammed with people last Saturday – but then again that’s to be expected for Whitehall’s annual Distinguished Young Women competition.

Olivia Dudley embraces Morgan O’Dell, last year’s Distinguished Young Woman.

This year’s competition was a lively nail-biter, and when Mistress of Ceremonies Peggy Sparano announced that Olivia Dudley had claimed the title, the auditorium – possibly the whole building – shook with the audience’s roars of approval.

In shock and disbelief, Dudley embraced last year’s Distinguished Young Woman, Morgan O’Dell, who awarded her the honorary medal.

Dudley then embraced both runners-up, Bailey Greenough and Kennedy O’Dell.

Even after the awards were announced, with dozens of minutes having passed, Dudley was working to catch her breath, still caught in the moment of excitement and joy.

When asked to explain how she felt having been named Whitehall’s Distinguished Young Woman, Dudley summed up her feelings of headiness and merriment with one succinct phrase: “Out of breath.”

 

