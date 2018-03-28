Head Start eyes space at school

B y Krystle S. Morey

Washington County Economic Opportunity Council is in talks with Granville Central School District to explore transplanting its Head Start services to the Mary J. Tanner School in Middle Granville.

“We have a very aging building; it’s no longer meeting our needs,” said Traci Ross, program director.

“We are just not funded for the upgrades we need,” she said.

Handicap accessibility was one example Ross gave.

“The building is not handicap accessible and we have some parents who are handicapped and it’s sad not have them be able to come into the building,” she said.

Head Start is a program for 3 and 4-year-old students and parents of low-income families. Locally, it is run by the Washington County Economic Opportunity Council. The Granville center is located at 16 Church St. and is led by Linda Daigle, coordinator.

­­The building, which is owned by Washington County, has one classroom with two programs, morning and afternoon, with 28 students split between them.

If Head Start was moved to Mary J. Tanner, it would have its own three-classroom suite at the rear of the building.

