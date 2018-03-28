March 28, 2018

Teacher charged with DWI at school

B y Krystle S. Morey

 

A kindergarten teacher at the Mary J. Tanner School in Middle Granville was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly drove to the school drunk.

Kim Grover, 47, is charged with driving while intoxicated, first offense, and driving with a blood alcohol content of more than .08 percent, the legal limit in New York State.

Grover, of Fort Edward, attempted to enter the Mary J. Tanner School at its north entrance at 7:38 a.m. Tuesday when School Resource Officer Dave Williams observed her “walking with a stagger.” As she passed by Williams, he “detected an odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from her,” he wrote in the police report.

“I believed she was impaired,” Williams wrote.

When first confronted, Grover denied her intoxication. She later amended her story and claimed she had a drink Monday evening, but maintained she did not drink Tuesday.

Williams pulled the teacher aside for further interview and to administer sobriety tests. Grover claimed she had problems with her feet, for which see was seeing a chiropractor, and said she could not perform balance tests.

 

