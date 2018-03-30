Lakes Region Freepress – 03/30/18

March 30, 2018

Changes approved to power line route through Whitehall

20180328_105509

By Matthew Saari An alternative route for a proposed high voltage power line was approved by the Whitehall Town Board […]

March 28, 2018

Dudley’s victory finds her ‘out of breath’

olivia front

By Matthew Saari The Whitehall High School parking lot was jammed with cars and the auditorium was crammed with people […]

March 28, 2018

Head Start eyes space at school

Tanner 1 (1)

By Krystle S. Morey Washington County Economic Opportunity Council is in talks with Granville Central School District to explore transplanting […]

March 28, 2018

State to issue limited Sasquatch hunting permits

squatch

By Matthew Saari It’s no secret that Whitehall has had an elevated level of Sasquatch sightings. The mythical animal is […]

